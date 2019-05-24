Editor:
F.W. Robertson stated, “The true aim of everyone who aspires to be a teacher should be, not to impart his own opinions, but to kindle minds.” At the high school level, teachers become coaches and this quote holds true for them as well.
Right now, a teacher and even more, a coach, has been asked to resign from his role as coach.
It is very difficult for me to understand the rationale for this request. I have watched this coach and program for years. Watched the disappointments in early years, playing 4A baseball to many successes later, playing 3A. 1989 was the last time Elko won a state title, but in Shane’s tenure as coach, beginning in 2007, he has won four regional titles, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2018.
He has had fourteen kids through the program that have gone on to collegiate sports, THIRTEEN of them played baseball. The fourteenth, who is playing an alternate college sport, was able to work with Shane, as noted in Elko Daily, to completely coordinate this player’s path to collegiate athletics. “Coach Gilligan set everything up, so that was a huge relief,” the player noted in 2017.
Isn’t that incredible? He is producing a college athlete at a rate of slightly more than one a year. And further, about 1 in 20 kids is going on to play college athletics. That’s amazing. He should be acknowledged for that achievement, not being asked to resign.
Not only has the program had success with youth advancement, but also in coaching quality and staff. This coach has an ability to inspire not only kids to play a sport they are passionate about, but also inspires other adults with knowledge on the subject to be involved, commit their time, and inspire our children.
I hope that whatever disagreements exist, they can be worked out in a manner that adults can be proud of rather than what appears to be a childish vendetta because in the end, it is not Shane or the administration that is the ultimate victim, it is the kids.
Joey Schweer
Elko
