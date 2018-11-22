Try 3 months for $3
Editor:

Thank You! Once again, the Maddie’s Pet Project’s sponsored Adoption Days at the Elko Animal Shelter was a huge success. We had 12 cats and three dogs adopted Nov. 16 and 17.

Our many thanks go to Maddie’s Pet Project for sponsoring and promoting the event, to the dedicated Animal Shelter staff and to the wonderful Animal Shelter volunteers who helped make the event run so smoothly.

Of course, we want to send our very special thanks to the outstanding Elko community who supported the event and those who are providing “furever” homes for the cats and dogs they adopted. Thank you all for making a difference!

Karen Walther

Elko Animal Shelter manager

