Letter: Made where? Not in America!

America, abundant in all kinds of natural resources used to be self-reliant, inventive, resourceful, where made-in-America was a badge of pride. Due to the last administrations of Clinton, Bush, and Obama, and their short-sighted free trade policies, America outsourced our critical industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, heavy manufacturing, and foodstuffs.

America is now importing nearly all active pharmaceutical ingredients from China, Per the Epoch Times, the Xinhua News Agency threatened, “If China retaliates against the U.S, at this time, in addition to announcing a travel ban on the U.S., it will also announce strategic control over medical products and ban exports to the U.S.”

More than 90% of U.S. imported drugs are related to China, though some come from Europe, whose production base is also in China. The endless supply of cheap labor is tempting; America has an addiction to cheap. However, one good result of this pandemic might bring the free-trade chickens back home to roost: we cannot outsource our critical products to our rivals no matter how cheap they may be.

