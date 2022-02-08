Letter: Mail-in ballot counting is accurate

Editor:

About a year and a half ago I got to witness the testing of a county's ballot counting computer. The auditor's office filled out about 600 test ballots. The county voting officials hand counted the test ballots several times for an accurate count. A representative from the Secretary of State office and the county auditor then placed the test ballots in the ballot counting computer machine. A paper print out was generated of the test ballot results. The county auditor started reading out loud the hand count results and the Secretary of State representative was reading the computer generated test ballot results. Obviously this process took some time to complete. The test proved that the ballot counting computer was functioning accurately.

The test ballots that were used were mail-in ballots. I really like the mail-in ballot process and I also like the convenience of the ballot drop off boxes.

After witnessing the ballot counting test, I asked a ton of questions of one of the ladies in the auditor's office. Yes some of the ballots are returned because the voter either moved or died. Yes the auditor's office folks read the obituaries. Speaking of dead, one must remember the eleventh commandment, "Thou shall not vote if dead."

Yes sometimes the signature on the ballot is illegible and those ballots are set aside for further investigation. When a person registers to be a voter they have to show proof of identification and then the voter signs the voter registration form. The voter registration forms are all scanned on line. The illegible signatures are compared to the online voter registration signature and if that doesn't work then the county voting officials look at the online driver license signature for signature verification.

The voting process is very secure and transparent and it works very well. So I am asking you folks that have not yet registered to please register to vote and then to all of you that are registered to please vote. Thank you!

Earl W. Burt

Spring Creek

