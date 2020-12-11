Letter: Make America grovel again?

Editor:

Recently Kamala Harris announced that she was forming an all-woman Cabinet, I assume as retribution or revenge for years of male-dominated political staff setting the stage for the Biden/ Harris term.

I just don’t get it. I would think that we have progressed to the point where staffs are chosen in regards to their ability, regardless of their race or sex, and that anyone would have a chance to be a part of an administration for ALL Americans.

Perhaps that is all Biden whitewash but we are certainly getting off to an inauspicious start prompting yahoos on the right to hire all male staffs and escalating the gender war.

What is amazing to me is that it is so personal. Who wouldn’t want the best for their son or daughter and want to see that they had the best chance for success in life? I know that we still have a ways to go to fully achieve gender equality but the fight so many have waged over the past 50 years has seen enough success to jeopardize it with reactionaries like Kamala Harris establishing an all-female staff.

This is just to bait chauvinist into an all-out war. Don’t we have enough conflict and problems in America now without escalating the differences between us instead of continuing the slow, steady progress that we have made?