Letters mailbox

Editor:

Mr. Trump to make America worse again. Yes, I believe it. Two more years in Paradise?

Last elections were bad for the GOP and 2020 will be worse, no question about it.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is a great country and anybody knows that. I can describe the White House like a cave of hyenas and a bunch of traitors to this country. But in 2020 when Democrats take over it will be different.

This administration has destroyed so much.

Before I close this short letter I want to say two things to Mr. Trump and supporters.

“Mr. Trump, don’t think about what you are, think about what you could get tomorrow.”

Also I want to say this, Mr. Trump. What you did to Mrs. Clinton right now you are paying for. Like it or not this happens before we leave to the next world.

Jerry Coronado Sr.

Elko

