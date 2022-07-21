Letter: Martial law bad for elections

Editor:

What is the real purpose of the “Constitutional Sheriffs and Police Association” in Nevada? By all that I have read from googling this group is that they would be designated the sole decision makers above state and local government.

My understanding is that when law enforcement becomes involved in elections, armed poll watchers, training a law enforcement militia style to prepare for civil war in Nevada and elsewhere. This means one thing, this Association is planning to implement MARTIAL LAW.

When any government submits to any military style self made far right maga group, our freedoms are going to be taken from us from none other than the Elko County Sheriff, Aitor Narvaiza. This extremist behavior simply cannot be ignored and needs to be seriously investigated!

Robert Evans

Spring Creek