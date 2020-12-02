Letter: Mask enforcement still lacking in Elko, Spring Creek

Editor:

I’m 66 and disability retired. I follow all the guidelines for COVID. I rarely leave the house as I know that in Elko and Spring Creek, businesses don’t operate on any mask mandates. The numbers are rising and we still have a long wait for getting the vaccine.

Why does everyone go so far out of their way to protect the no-mask wearers in stores and businesses? There are a couple places that do follow CDC guidelines but these are uncommon. Explain why that is. Explain why Elko and Spring Creek refuse to protect us from our supposed neighbors that won’t wear a mask and have zero compassion for other people who try to respect the guidelines to do our part.

Is it just cowardice and the stark fear of confrontation that businesses turn a blind eye and enable these people to infect and probably are killing our citizens. It’s just plain disgusting and I’ll say this. I couldn’t live with the knowledge that I was deliberately infecting and possibly complicit in someone’s death for the lame and utterly stupid ideology that their freedom and rights are being violated.

These violators are too dumb to realize they are being stupid. These people are the sole reason we may never end COVID.