Letter: Mask requirements not a violation of civil rights

My husband and I were parked at the hospital and I saw this white pickup with a great big sign on the back proclaiming:

"WHEN I'M A COMMIE, I'LL WEAR A MASK"

This person actually wrote this sign with sparkly paint!

When you're a commie are you also gonna ...

-- wear a seat belt in a moving car

-- wear a helmet when you're on a motorcycle

-- always have life vests available when in a boat on the water?

Well, these requirements are both legal and required and I don't think I've ever seen a big 'ol sign in the back of your truck protesting them.

GROW UP!

The mask requirement, especially in a hospital, is there to PROTECT your worthless behind, not to to stomp all over your civil rights.

I don't know about any of the rest of y'all, but I am mortally sick and tired of so many adults behaving so childishly over any attempt to regulate their behavior to keep the rest of us safe.

Kate Alston

South Fork

