Letter: Mask rule discriminates based on age

Have you read the policy to limit discrimination on the Elko County School District website? If not, here it is, "Elko County School District does not discriminate against any person on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability and age ..."

At the school board meeting on Tuesday night, a young 10-year-old girl spoke about how she and the 11-year-olds are required to wear masks but the younger students are not (see the recording starting at 38:25). That sounds like a blatant disregard for their own policy because she is required to wear a mask based on her age.

My attempts to remedy the situation were not successful yet because Dr. Putnam, who is directing the pandemic response; Dr. Robinson, the superintendent; and the school board members have not replied to my phone calls and emails.

As a community, we need to change what is happening. There are other options besides masking, quarantining and injecting experimental biologic agents.

Join the Parents of Elko County at the next school board meeting: Tuesday, June 8 at 5:30 pm at 850 Elm Street. The board members enjoy hearing from the public regarding changes that need to be made.

Christy Armbruster

Elko

