Letter: Mask rule without enforcement

Editor:

Home Depot has signs that warn customers to wear a mask inside the store. Hardly anyone was wearing a mask. I asked an employee why this was and I was told they won’t enforce it because they want to protect the non mask wearers' right and not embarrass or single them out.

Why are our rights to be protected from possibly infected people ignored? Why even hang all those warning signs? Is this why our country can’t stop the virus or even slow it in Elko County?

I would absolutely appreciate a response. Protect the infected and not the people trying to protect themselves and others.

Robert Evans

Elko

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0