Letter: Masks remind us of health danger

Dear Non-maskers:

The argument I am hearing is that masks are ineffective in the spread of the virus. Being forced to wear masks is taking away our rights. Therefore, since the masks aren’t being used to protect us, they are being used to strip us of our rights and force us into socialism.

Being that I do not have a lab at home and an education in epidemiology or a political degree, I will not try to argue that. I would like to offer you another view. What if masks were seen as the fake camera our neighborhood installed to protect the houses? The fake camera obviously wouldn’t be able to catch a criminal BUT it could be used to serve as a warning. A reminder to people to be cautious and perhaps not intrude in the homes.

What if the mask were to serve as a reminder to the public that we are still in a world pandemic? If people are reminded there is a pandemic happening, we will be reminded to follow other simple protocols while the experts work towards solutions. Therefore, if people are wearing masks and minding simple protocols, we are creating a sense of unity in the goal of overcoming the pandemic and being mindful of others’ wellness.