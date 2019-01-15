Editor:
A dozen new laws can be passed and they would not stop the mass shootings that are happening.
Gun control starts at home with the parents. Parents must teach children the hazards of handling a gun. When a gun is picked up you must ensure that it is not loaded. A gun must never be pointed at another person. Parents must enforce the idea that a gun is not a play thing or toy. Do not allow children to handle a gun without parental supervision.
Children need to be taught that a gun will not solve problems.
Parents must be involved in all of their children's activities. Not only in school activities, but in their social activities. Parents must explain what to expect when they are out of school. Parents must teach work ethics, how to budget their income and the responsibility of gun ownership. This is just a short list of things that a parents must do.
Laws do not teach.
Allen Gunn
Spring Creek
