Letter: McDonald's should pull out of Russia

Editor:

I know that I am not the only one who thinks that McDonald’s shutting down its stores in Russia is a step in the right direction. However, I, as well as many other Americans, am concerned about what else McDonald’s is doing in Russia.

It seems pointless for McDonalds to shut down all its stores but still pay the employees in Russia. This will still boost Russia’s economy, and the company is just throwing away its money. It seems like McDonald’s is funding the Russian invasion.

I realize that most Russians are against the invasion, including the McDonald’s employees. And while I hate the idea of these people struggling financially, the Ukrainian people are suffering under the hand of Russia. I personally think that McDonald’s should pull out entirely.

Hunter Mayne

Elko

