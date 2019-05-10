Editor:
According to National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five people live with some sort of mental health issue. On average, people begin to exhibit early signs of mental illness around the age of fourteen. Early detection and intervention is important because 60% of high school students suffering from mental health issues don’t graduate from high school.
As we move into Mental Health Awareness Month, Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada wants to acknowledge the support of our valuable partners in providing mental health resources to the students we serve in Elko County.
Communities In Schools has partnered with UNLV: The PRACTICE since 2007. The Practice is a UNLV community mental health-training clinic for Research, Assessment, Counseling, Therapy and Innovative Clinical Education. This partnership is unique to the Elko area and a much-needed resource. The program offers free counseling for students delivered during the course of the school day to eliminate both cost and transportation barriers for students aged 12 and up. We are proud that we are able to provide UNLV the opportunity to connect with students in rural Nevada.
During the 2017-2018 School year 55 Elko County School District students were provided access to mental health counseling and attended a total of 573 sessions.
This mental health service would not be possible without our generous donors. We would like to thank Northern Nevada Regional Hospital, Newmont Goldcorp, the Newmont Legacy Fund and Barrick for their continued support of this vital program for Elko youth.
For more information on the Tele-Counseling program, please contact Communities In Schools at 738-2783.
Rachel Henry
Las Vegas
