 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Letter: 'Mental' health not all that's at stake

  • 0
Letters mailbox

Editor:

I just read the article about rural mental health. I have a suggestion.

Instead of creating yet another study or providing all these specialist to rural areas for "mental" health, perhaps provide more competent and caring specialists in other areas including primary care physicians for those of us in rural areas and more especially senior citizens.

Maybe we wouldn't then need all the mental specialists as we would be treated for needed all body health care. Elko had better doctor coverage 50 years ago per capita than we have today.

Thank you for your time.

Pattie Teel

Wells

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News