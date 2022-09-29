Letter: 'Mental' health not all that's at stake

Editor:

I just read the article about rural mental health. I have a suggestion.

Instead of creating yet another study or providing all these specialist to rural areas for "mental" health, perhaps provide more competent and caring specialists in other areas including primary care physicians for those of us in rural areas and more especially senior citizens.

Maybe we wouldn't then need all the mental specialists as we would be treated for needed all body health care. Elko had better doctor coverage 50 years ago per capita than we have today.

Thank you for your time.

Pattie Teel

Wells