In regards to the arrest of Jace Thompson on Aug. 26 listed were a lot of Jace’s past arrests, not all of them but enough for the person reading to understand that Jace has some issues going on or that criminal needs to be locked up. No mention that Jace was found incompetent to testify for the destruction of another person’s property and possession of a dangerous drug. Yet he was convicted, spent over 300 days in jail and was denied mental drug court located in Las Vegas.
My final thought while write this is nowhere does it mention the destruction caused by a mental illness. Jace has been medically diagnosed with schizophrenia. They don’t treat mental illness in prison. So yes, Jace has had quit a few arrests since this illness has taken over his life but I would like to make it known that he once had a great job working for a local drilling company, he had a beautiful girlfriend and many great friends, his own transportation, a place to call home.
Mental illness is a very misunderstood and misinformed subject. If you’re reading this please take a minute to educate yourself about mental illness. Thank you.
Kim Mandity
Jace’s Mom
