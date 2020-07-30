Letter: Missing the 'little things' at nursing homes

The nursing homes are following state and CDC guidelines, and they are following them very closely because obviously the residents in all our homes are some of the most vulnerable.
Highland Manor, in Elko, has followed those guidelines stringently and as a community we are so very blessed that our residents at Highland Manor have not had a COVID-19 outbreak in the nursing home. In addition, staff has tried their best to be the alternate family member.
Balancing work, family, and caregiving responsibilities for your older relative is challenging under normal circumstances. COVID-19 has added additional stress to our older adults who have had to limit contact with others.
Let me just reiterate what a family member/friend/guardian does for one that is in a nursing home.
First of all, the conversations are priceless, not only do you visit with your loved one but there is always the roommate or the one that you see daily that you stop to visit with.
Not only are you missing out on the conversation with your loved one, but you are missing out on the conversations you used to have with the nursing home staff and the ability to observe how things are going. You want to be able to just eyeball the situation and assess it for yourself. You most likely always pick up on the little things.
The family member while visiting organizes their loved one’s closet and goes through their mail and brings them items they request. That isn’t happening anymore.
It’s little things, like making sure our loved one has their hearing aids, because they aren’t always of a mindset to put them in. A family member is the one that brings in the strawberry shake unexpectedly, or the lunch from the local fast food, or a new pair of slippers.
I think it’s really disconcerting for family members/friends/guardians right now to know that things are going on (related to COVID) and their loved one's health and mental well-being might be deteriorating, and they can’t really see what kind of help their getting or needing. That takes a toll as well.
The hardest is not being able to give them a hug or hold their hand or fix their hair. Once in a while we just need a hug.
While our elderly may not experience another pandemic of this nature and magnitude in our lifetime, you and your children most certainly will if the predictions of the scientists come to pass. While you are complaining of wearing a mask, my suggestion to everyone in Elko County is that you best pay attention in a more respectful way!
Kathy Jones
Elko County public guardian
