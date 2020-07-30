Letter: Missing the 'little things' at nursing homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The nursing homes are following state and CDC guidelines, and they are following them very closely because obviously the residents in all our homes are some of the most vulnerable.

Highland Manor, in Elko, has followed those guidelines stringently and as a community we are so very blessed that our residents at Highland Manor have not had a COVID-19 outbreak in the nursing home. In addition, staff has tried their best to be the alternate family member.

Balancing work, family, and caregiving responsibilities for your older relative is challenging under normal circumstances. COVID-19 has added additional stress to our older adults who have had to limit contact with others.

Let me just reiterate what a family member/friend/guardian does for one that is in a nursing home.

First of all, the conversations are priceless, not only do you visit with your loved one but there is always the roommate or the one that you see daily that you stop to visit with.