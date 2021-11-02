Letter: More on America and greatness

Editor:

Dear Ms. Carbury, your letter that was highly critical of European settlement in the 1700s and 1800s and then went on to bash the "corporate elite" is typical of the type of messaging given to our children in today's classroom.

First of all, this country is being "invaded" today illegal immigrants. The fact that they are not from Europe may explain the reason behind your silence at the cost and pain this causes on us "inhabitants". Very hypocritical and indicative of today's CRT brainwashing going on today to our children.

Then you go on to criticize the "corporate elite". This is called free market capitalism. What about all the middle class people that work for these corporations and have 401ks and directly benefit? Would you rather have fewer jobs and a socialist state?

I believe this country is great and I and many others are sick and tired of people that continually bad mouth our historic greatness.

Fred Kregel

Spring Creek

