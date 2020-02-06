Letter: More to the story about mine oversight

More to the story about mine oversight
Editor:
Process stories – pieces that seek to shine a light on how the world works behind closed doors – are popular in today’s media environment. But these pieces often come with an overlooked risk: when facts aren’t conveyed correctly or completely, process pieces can make current events more confusing.
A recent story about Midas Gold’s proposal to develop Stibnite Mining District left out important details and only told one side of the story. At issue is the fact that federal officials invited Midas to take the lead on preparing a draft assessment of the biological impacts of the project.
To the casual observer, this seems akin to asking the fox to watch the henhouse. In reality this is common, standard, and part of the process of reviewing and permitting a major mining development. By engaging Midas early, regulators can minimize conflicts, maximize expertise, and build a strong foundation for their review and approval.
Make no mistake, the ultimate authority to review and approve this project continues to rest in the hands of the Forest Service. Missing from the recent coverage is one key fact: Midas has only been asked to provide a draft, not a final product. Federal authorities will have complete authority and an obligation to accept, reject, revise, or otherwise utilize the information Midas provides.
Development projects of this magnitude will always stir strong debate and opinions. Media has a crucial role to play in informing these debates, but the full story must be told. Without all the facts, the public can’t make up their mind and important projects like this one are put at risk.
Midas’ plan represents the single best hope Idaho has of restoring this long-blighted mining site. With the right environmental safeguards in place, this project is a winner for Idaho and for the nation.
Sara Thorne
Women’s Mining Coalition
Reno