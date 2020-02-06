Letter: More to the story about mine oversight

More to the story about mine oversight

Editor:

Process stories – pieces that seek to shine a light on how the world works behind closed doors – are popular in today’s media environment. But these pieces often come with an overlooked risk: when facts aren’t conveyed correctly or completely, process pieces can make current events more confusing.

A recent story about Midas Gold’s proposal to develop Stibnite Mining District left out important details and only told one side of the story. At issue is the fact that federal officials invited Midas to take the lead on preparing a draft assessment of the biological impacts of the project.

To the casual observer, this seems akin to asking the fox to watch the henhouse. In reality this is common, standard, and part of the process of reviewing and permitting a major mining development. By engaging Midas early, regulators can minimize conflicts, maximize expertise, and build a strong foundation for their review and approval.

