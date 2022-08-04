Letter: Mott went beyond her responsibilities

Editor:

To add to the comments in the article, “Lasting Impressions at Work”, in the July 29th issue of the Elko Free Press, I want to say that Carol Mott was wonderful help to our newspaper, The Wells Progress, that was printed for 14 years with her help.

A few times when The Progress newspapers did not arrive from Twin Falls, where they were printed, she would delay all the other tasks she had for her job to find out what the problem was for non-delivery and then make arrangements so that we could deliver the weekly papers to Wells on time.

And further, she argued hard with her boss for us to get a price we could afford to print the The Progress.

She went beyond her responsibilities to ensure that the customer was satisfied.

Beth Woodbury