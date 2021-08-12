Letter: Mr. Harris' accusations are false

Dear Editor,
I am writing in response to a Guest Commentary by Richard Harris dated August 5, 2021. In this commentary, Mr. Harris accuses me of unethical behavior and goes so far as to demand that the board chairman address a gross violation of Board ethics.
Unfortunately for Mr. Harris, he either didn’t hear the actual exchange or misconstrued what was said. I have been “accused” in the court of public opinion and the accusation is blatantly false. I never encouraged the Parents of Elko County group to do anything, let alone sue someone. I watched the video numerous times and it is difficult to hear the exchange with all the background noise. There was also a lot more context than what could be discerned from the replay. A member of the public approached me and asked if I could do anything to change the agenda. I indicated that there was nothing I could do at that point. The voice that he says is mine in the video is actually the member of the public telling me what someone else had said. I am unclear as to why Mr. Harris would single me out and disparage my reputation in such a public manner.
As an elected official, I take this job very seriously. If anyone asks me questions, I always try to answer politely and honestly. While I won’t go so far as to demand that Mr. Harris retract his letter and issue a public apology, it would be nice.