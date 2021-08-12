Letter: Mr. Harris' accusations are false

Unfortunately for Mr. Harris, he either didn’t hear the actual exchange or misconstrued what was said. I have been “accused” in the court of public opinion and the accusation is blatantly false. I never encouraged the Parents of Elko County group to do anything, let alone sue someone. I watched the video numerous times and it is difficult to hear the exchange with all the background noise. There was also a lot more context than what could be discerned from the replay. A member of the public approached me and asked if I could do anything to change the agenda. I indicated that there was nothing I could do at that point. The voice that he says is mine in the video is actually the member of the public telling me what someone else had said. I am unclear as to why Mr. Harris would single me out and disparage my reputation in such a public manner.