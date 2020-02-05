Letter: Mud-slinging on television

Editor:
I would like to know who is paying for all the TV air time for the mud-slinging speeches and comments? The taxpayers? The Democratic Party (I think not)? The media itself (I doubt this also)?
President Trump perhaps has made mistakes (who hasn't) but at least he is trying. The Democrats are doing nothing bu complaining, disparaging, and sitting on their fannies doing nothing but trying to destroy America by promoting a socialist form of government.
Dee Meek
Elko