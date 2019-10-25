Editor:
This is a big THANK YOU letter to the citizens of the City of Elko and all who participated in the Elko Mural Expo last month.
Art Spot Reno spent nearly two years in collaboration with the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board, City officials, local business and property owners and community members to organize and produce one of the largest free arts events in Nevada’s history. The goal of the event was to brighten the downtown corridor, by curating a diverse array of outdoor murals, which created a walkable outdoor gallery.
The excitement during the last week of September was contagious, more than 20 murals were added, primarily by local artists, during the last few days of the Expo. In all, 43 artists along with 32 students painted 61 walls. More than 100 people of all ages participated in the Alley Art and Recycle/Refurbish projects.
Visiting national and international artists were able to add some extra flair to the event and more importantly, went back to their communities with stories of the old west anew in the magical city of Elko, NV. Both artists from the Basque Country in Spain had a cultural connection that brought tears to their eyes when they were saying farewell to newly formed friendships in the Elko community. Several nationally known artists have reached out to Art Spot Reno asking if they can participate in the next mural event and the City will surely see more acclaimed artists want to leave a mark in your newly transformed downtown.
Above all else, these painted walls are a source of community pride and will be another addition to Elko being an arts destination worth stopping for. This project continues the downtown revitalization by replacing blighted areas with beautiful artwork.
Special thanks to the Downtown Business Association, Nevada Gold Mines, Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel, City of Elko, Ormaza Construction, Elko Convention and Visitors Authority, NV Energy Foundation, Western Folklife Center and so many more local businesses and individuals who came together to make this event one of the best experiences of my life.
Eric Brooks
Creative Director
Reno
