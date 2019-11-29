Letter: Need help finding missing son

Editor:

Dear Elko, I really need your help. My son Doug Hegge went missing September 17, 2019 from my home out in Osino. Him and his girlfriend Beth.

I really don’t know what's going on with the investigation on it. I have called Elko county sheriff's many times to see what they found out on the case. I have not been called back or anything. So I'm reaching out to the whole community, Elko Nevada, for help.

I know someone knows what has happened to my son Doug and his girlfriend Beth. I know Doug is not running or hiding out.

So when I got the news that my son Doug and Beth had gone missing I was there and the cops said when I called them out to the house in Osino the door was kicked in and the bedroom was broken from the inside out.

The house was not cleaned out. Lots of people have gone out there and gone through their stuff and taken a lot of their things.

Here it is two months and nothing. And I would like to know what's going on in Elko. I lost one son to murder on March 1, 2019. I can’t lose another one.

So please if anyone knows anything on what has happened to my son Doug and Beth call the Elko sheriff's office or get a hold of me on Facebook. I know someone knows something.