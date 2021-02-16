Letter: Need more debate on Covid-19 vaccine

Editor:

Did you know that mandating vaccines is a blatant violation of the Nuremberg Code? Here is why:

The Covid-19 vaccine is considered "experimental."

Per the US National Library of Medicine, the vaccine is experimental and the trial will last two years. Anyone having the vaccine trials is taking part in an experiment (see Clinicaltrials.gov). Our legal system, specifically the Nuremberg Code/Law, enshrines the individual’s right to voluntary, informed consent to medical risk taking as a foundational medical ethic. In summary,

-- The consent must be informed

-- The consent must be given voluntarily

-- The consent must not be obtained through misrepresentation or fraud

Additionally, the UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, Article 6 requires consent and a thorough understanding of the ingredients in the vaccines.