Letter: Need to start vaccinating for COVID-19

Editor:

We have an effective vaccine for the coronavirus and we need to start vaccinating now. Furthermore it needs to be a federal voluntary program to eliminate lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies.

The initial test are in and the vaccine is effective and has not shown any adverse side effects. We are calling this a war yet we don’t want to commit till we are sure no one will die from unforeseen side effects of a vaccine. Meanwhile hundreds of thousands are dying while we doddle.

The long wait for a vaccine is standard procedure to run larger and larger test to make absolutely sure the vaccine does not have unintended consequences. Those that are dying today could be tested in November when the vaccine will be released but they will still be just as dead.

If I were the head of a pharmaceutical company I would not release the vaccine until I had FDA and CDC approval because people will die from a negative reactions to the vaccine and lawsuits will proceed.

This makes me believe that we are treating this pandemic like a joke and that normal drug testing rules and protocol still apply even though lives and the nations economy hang in the balance.

Kem Kough

Wells

