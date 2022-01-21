Letter: Neighbor neglecting water solutions

Editor:

The Melton Dam in California was the last dam in California's water project. It was completed 40 years ago. It’s time to build more.

The social cultural trend in the West has been away from new dams and rather tearing old ones down, but much has changed over the last 40 years and the current system isn’t working. There isn’t enough water and the current governor is already proposing water restrictions for Californians.

The climate has been getting hotter and drier out West and there are more people than ever, not less. Fortunately the weather has also been getting more extreme with some years being wet enough for flooding. That water needs to be saved in reservoirs to 1) prevent flooding downstream 2) provide water in time of drought and 3) provide clean hydro electric power to combat global warming.

So far Governor Gavin has whined about the effects of climate change but he seems unable to do anything about it. One good example of a needed dam is Lake Orville. Most years it’s a mud hole but occasionally it overflows with disastrous effects. If there were a series of smaller dams upstream they could control the flooding in wet years and feed the lake in dry years.

Another solution which would be more politically acceptable would be to eliminate flooding by using massive pumps to pump excess water into the underground aquifers beneath California which are being depleted at an alarming rate. The water would then be available to be pumped back out during dry years for agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley.

There are plenty of solutions. The problem is that we are doing nothing outside of saying that agriculture uses 20 times more water than residential users. That’s true but it provides a cheap source of food for Californians. That’s critical.

You may be able or willing to pay 2 or 3 times more for groceries but there is a significant minority who can't. Take away their ability to provide for their families and there will be trouble.

It’s not a pleasant subject but if we get started now building dams, in 5 to 10 years from now California will once again have enough water for their people to survive and who knows maybe that will be enough to stem the tide of immigrants to Nevada.

Kem Kough

Wells

