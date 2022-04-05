Letter: Nevada has a brighter future with solar energy

Editor:

According to the American Clean Power Association, Nevada generates enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of approximately 709,000 homes in the state. With a workforce of 14,000, clean power accounted for 21% of the United States’ electrical generation in 2021, and solar energy was the fastest-growing energy source in the country.

Our nation is on track to see a new age of energy generation. As the operations manager at Sunshine Valley Solar Park in Nye County with EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), I have witnessed how renewable energy is strengthening our grid and boosting the local economy. The solar park has an installed capacity of 100 megawatts (MW), which creates enough energy to power approximately 26,000 average Nevada homes each year.

Sunshine Valley also provides a number of economic benefits including tax payments that go toward improving local schools, roads and other critical infrastructure, and job creation. Hundreds of jobs are created during the construction phase of renewable energy projects. While job creation is a direct benefit, the project’s construction and operations bring indirect economic benefits at local businesses for goods, services, dining, and lodging. These benefits, direct or otherwise, create more opportunities for our neighbors.

As the nation grows its renewable energy resources, our state has an immense opportunity to expand our clean energy capacity and become an industry leader. It’s clear that solar energy is beneficial for the future of our state. With renewable energy on the rise, Nevada’s future is bright.

Natalie Currie

Amargosa Valley

