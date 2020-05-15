Letter: Nevada is a right-to-work state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

The people of Elko County are brilliant people and capable of monitoring there personal space themselves. The small businesses owners need the locals and tourists along with convention events to survive there years of hard work they have invested in with there blood, sweat and tears.

And the larger box stores along with the new stores that have just opened in the last couple of months have stepped up and invested in the Elko County area need to reopen with smart guidelines that they can effectively operate their businesses under.

All businesses need to make a profit to stay in business. At 25% a business can’t survive, any owner can tell you that. Not one business owner or employee created this virus so let’s not continue to punish the businesses or the employees any longer.

All businesses should open by 5/15/2020. We are all part of a collective partnership as a community, we all need each other to help support Elko County and the State of Nevada.