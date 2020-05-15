Letter: Nevada is a right-to-work state

Editor:
The people of Elko County are brilliant people and capable of monitoring there personal space themselves. The small businesses owners need the locals and tourists along with convention events to survive there years of hard work they have invested in with there blood, sweat and tears.
And the larger box stores along with the new stores that have just opened in the last couple of months have stepped up and invested in the Elko County area need to reopen with smart guidelines that they can effectively operate their businesses under.
All businesses need to make a profit to stay in business. At 25% a business can’t survive, any owner can tell you that. Not one business owner or employee created this virus so let’s not continue to punish the businesses or the employees any longer.
All businesses should open by 5/15/2020. We are all part of a collective partnership as a community, we all need each other to help support Elko County and the State of Nevada.
There are extremely large companies leaving others states and are looking for possible Nevada locations to relocate their headquarters and manufacturing facilities. Elko County can’t continue to have their eyes closed to the future based on what is happening now. There is a future ahead that Elko Nevada can play an extremely large and prosperous role in.
Elko County needs small and large private businesses, box stores, and industrial facilities reopened. Schools also need to reopen, families need to be back to what they do best and that is a normal family function. Elko County needs our churches back open -- God wants his people sharing life with each other. Even in a safe distance manner.
I believe keeping us apart is worse for our community and economy. We the people that make Elko County need to stand together and open up our town and surrounding areas. There are constitutional and civil rights that we all have been given as US citizens.
It is a right-to-work state, not a right to lock us out State. It’s time to stand up.
Michael Nordwig
Lamoille
