Letter: Nevada needs Capt. Sam Brown

Editor:

I've been watching the U.S. Senate race here in Nevada closely, as it is such an important race for our state and country. We've seen what Democrats have done to our state. We've gotten shutdowns, business closures, people out of work, supply shortages — you name it.

We can't afford to have Catherine Cortez Masto reelected. I'm praying that Republicans come together behind by the only candidate who can defeat her in November. I believe strongly that it is Captain Sam Brown.

The more I've learned about Sam Brown, the more I trust that he is the right answer to our state's problems. As a veteran, he served our country honorably. And I'm even more impressed with what he's done with his.

I've learned he built a successful small business that helps veterans receive care and medications outside of the VA. He recognized our government's shortcomings when it comes to providing care and he stepped in to fill the gap. That's what we count on private sector business leaders to do.

I also saw his video speaking about his faith to congregants at Calvary Chapel. He spoke about how we are all going through trials and tribulations but that these tests make us stronger and more resilient. I was so impressed by his resilience in the face of all that he's gone through.

To me, all of this speaks volumes about his leadership. We need leaders like Captain Sam Brown in the Senate.

Brom Allen

Lamoille

