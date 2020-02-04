Letter: Nevada ranked last in mental health

Editor:

Nevada is great at many things, yet we're currently ranked 51st in the country for mental health. From Carson City to the Strip, people are struggling to access care. We have too few professionals to meet the need. When we can find someone in our insurance network, they don’t accept new patients or the wait is massive.

If we treated heart disease and diabetes like this, we would be outraged. But we’ve allowed mental health to be treated in a discriminatory way. You're not powerless. Every time you vote, you influence the mental health care in your community. From your city council to the presidential election, you make an impact.

There's a lot of issues like the economy and jobs, education, health care. You may not think of yourself as a "mental health voter." However, mental health touches the issues you care about.

