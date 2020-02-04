Letter: Nevada ranked last in mental health

Editor:
Nevada is great at many things, yet we're currently ranked 51st in the country for mental health. From Carson City to the Strip, people are struggling to access care. We have too few professionals to meet the need. When we can find someone in our insurance network, they don’t accept new patients or the wait is massive.
If we treated heart disease and diabetes like this, we would be outraged. But we’ve allowed mental health to be treated in a discriminatory way. You're not powerless. Every time you vote, you influence the mental health care in your community. From your city council to the presidential election, you make an impact.
There's a lot of issues like the economy and jobs, education, health care. You may not think of yourself as a "mental health voter." However, mental health touches the issues you care about.
You have free articles remaining.
The economy? The rate of unemployment among adults with mental illness is higher than the rate of adults without. Serious mental illness also causes over $190 billion in lost earnings in this country each year. Children's education? High school students with significant symptoms of depression are more than twice as likely to drop out compared to their peers. Criminal justice reform? Over one-third of adults incarcerated in the nation's state and federal prison system have a diagnosed mental illness. Health care? Mental illness and substance use disorders are involved in one out of every eight emergency department visits by an adult.
Over 1 in 8 adults with serious mental illness, like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, had no insurance coverage in 2018. That's why it's so critical that our candidates make mental health a top priority.
While 1 in 5 Nevadans will experience a mental health condition, we at NAMI Nv know firsthand that mental health truly impacts 5 in 5: us, our families, our friends, our neighbors, our coworkers, our communities, our state, our country. We all reap the benefits, or shoulder the brunt, of our mental health system.
Robin Reedy
NAMI Nevada
Reno