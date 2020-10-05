Letter: Nevada should switch to Score Voting

Editor:

A great movement has started in the nation, and out of sheer vanity and pride in my home state, I would like Nevada to be at its forefront.

No one could miss, during these troubled times, the governmental gridlock, mud-slinging from both parties and candidates, and, in short, our inability to address the significant problems our nation faces, such as immigration, climate, and health care. Lobbyists trump voters, and legislators argue and scheme as the ship of state sinks.

Score voting (every voter scores every candidate, high score wins) is our salvation. Score voting drives political platforms to the center so that representatives work together and place voters over lobbyists, and gerrymandering ends because it starts to hurt the politicians themselves. Score voting provides maximum power to the voter, ensures we have too many good candidates on the ballot instead of too few, and that the winner is the candidate most desired by the voters, every time.