Letter: Nevada should switch to Score Voting

Editor:
A great movement has started in the nation, and out of sheer vanity and pride in my home state, I would like Nevada to be at its forefront.
No one could miss, during these troubled times, the governmental gridlock, mud-slinging from both parties and candidates, and, in short, our inability to address the significant problems our nation faces, such as immigration, climate, and health care. Lobbyists trump voters, and legislators argue and scheme as the ship of state sinks.
Score voting (every voter scores every candidate, high score wins) is our salvation. Score voting drives political platforms to the center so that representatives work together and place voters over lobbyists, and gerrymandering ends because it starts to hurt the politicians themselves. Score voting provides maximum power to the voter, ensures we have too many good candidates on the ballot instead of too few, and that the winner is the candidate most desired by the voters, every time.
Score voting is not Ranked Choice Voting (RCV). RCV promises less vitriolic elections and more moderate Republicans and Democrats, but it only paints over the cracks in the walls instead of fixing the foundation of our home. After RCV, we will still have gridlock; we will still have gerrymandering; we will still have political parties that lock out women, minorities, and independent thinkers ensuring their continued manipulation of our political system. Score voting frees us; RCV makes our cage more attractive.
This nationwide effort can be reached, joined, and researched at https://scorevoting.swarmage.net. The first state to adopt score voting will go down in history as leading the way into the next age of Democracy, the same as the United States did when it became the first nation to implement a federal constitutional republic. I desperately want that honor to be ours, and I encourage all of your readers to find hope for our future in score voting and help Nevada lead the way out of our present darkness. Always Battle Born!
Tedman Getschman
Carson City
