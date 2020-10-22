Letter: Nevadans urged to get out and vote

Nevadans urged to get out and vote

To the Voters of Nevada:

This election cycle will prove to be pivotal in our country’s political history. As your elected representatives, Senator Pete Goicoechea and I urge all voters to exercise their sacred civic duty and get out and vote.

While we advocate you to vote in person, please try to vote early and avoid the long lines on Election Day. Whether you decide to cast your ballot by mail, at an early voting location or on Election Day, make a plan to vote and if you have any questions or concerns contact your local county registrar.

Races up and down the ticket will be decided by just a handful of votes. As you consider your vote, talk with friends and neighbors and encourage them to also get out and cast their ballot.

Our country is at a crossroads, and your vote could very well determine the path our state and nation take for years to come.

Thank you,

Assemblyman John Ellison

and Sen. Pete Goicoechea

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0