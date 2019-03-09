Try 3 months for $3
Editor:

There has been no discussion concerning the cost of Nevada's new gun registration law to the gun owner. The people I know that have a federal firearm license estimate the time to do one of these background checks is two hours plus -- so if you have two people involved that time doubles.

There will be a number of these people in private business that will not have time to do it, or choose not to. Think about it.

This is just a start in taking away the guns of private citizens by our current governor from Las Vegas -- Steve Sisolak.

Stand up an be counted. Our 2nd Amendment rights are on the table!

Mike Laughlin

Lamoille

