There has been no discussion concerning the cost of Nevada's new gun registration law to the gun owner. The people I know that have a federal firearm license estimate the time to do one of these background checks is two hours plus -- so if you have two people involved that time doubles.
There will be a number of these people in private business that will not have time to do it, or choose not to. Think about it.
This is just a start in taking away the guns of private citizens by our current governor from Las Vegas -- Steve Sisolak.
Stand up an be counted. Our 2nd Amendment rights are on the table!
Mike Laughlin
Lamoille
