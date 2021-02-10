Letter: New tribal court is against constitution

New tribal court is against constitution

Editor:

This letter is in regards to the recent article titled “Te-Moak opens new Tribal Court.”

Some insight, as this court was never approved by the people we did not learn of the confirmation until your article was released on February 6, 2021. There are many issues surrounding not just the Tribal Court in general but also the appointment of the Appellate Judge (Samuel L. Biers) that goes completely against our Tribal Constitution. This also includes the Tribe’s legal counsel Mr. Scott Sypolt.

The Te-Moak Council is trying to shove a court down the people’s throat because they lost cases in the presiding court and the only way they could win these cases was to try and start their own court and hear their own case! This is in complete violation of the Constitution that supports our sovereignty.

Gross neglect has been committed on many levels of the Te-Moak Tribal Council starting from the head down, and this must be stopped immediately. A large group of tribal members from each constituent band (Wells, Elko, Southfork, Battle Mountain) is concerned and afraid by this move. We are seeking legal counsel on our own at this time.