Editor:

I would like to applaud NewFields MDTS located at 2227 Fifth Street here in Elko. They are located in the former Kimberly Nursery building/area. They have done a superb job in moving their business into this location and focusing on their appearance to be one of “make Elko proud”!

Their company is an environmental, engineering and construction management firm serving Elko County. They have focused on the appearances of their buildings, landscaping and overall appearance to be one of pride.

When I drive by this business each day and see their flag standing in the breeze, I am touched by their concern for our community. If you do not find them on your route, please take time to drive up Fifth Street and give them a “honk of approval” for giving their caring details to our community.

Julie Pennell

Elko

