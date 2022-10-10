Letter: No longer contributing to the county fair

Editor:

First, I would like to start by thanking the Elko County Fair Board and past boards for allowing me to be a part of the Elko County Fair and the Elko County Fair Board for 36 years. I whole heartedly enjoyed every position I held. It is evident that I enjoyed every fair as I returned to help year and after year. Out of 36 years, I only missed the 2020 “No Fair” celebration due to health problems and doctor’s orders. At that time, the Board President decided to remove me from the Vice Presidents Chair position without discussing the decision with me or showing me any amount of respect that I believe I had earned.

The last Elko County Fair that my husband and I participated in was the 2021 Fair. To show our love for this community and our local Fair, Rich and I donated $1,300 to the Home Arts Department to sponsor the $100 Centennial awards, $200 for the Ranchers Race and $380 for two Centennial Banners. We contributed physically and financially every year. We also purchased a $300 box seat for the concert to help boost sales. I am so glad that we purchased this box and that we attended the concert as it was amazing. We so thoroughly enjoyed the Centennial Fair! We were able to watch all the Stock Hose events, 4-H events, and all the races. It was a wonderful time!

The reason for this letter is that my heart has been shattered as I have never been recognized, by the current board, for my 36 years of service to the community as a Fair Superintendent and twelve of those years as a Fair Board Member.

While my love for this community and the Elko County Fair is significant the hurt that I have suffered will not allow me to participate in any manner with future Fairs nor contribute any monetary donations.

It is safe to say, the hurt and disrespect I received would have never happened if Walter Winchell was still on board.

Dawn M. Leyva

Spring Creek