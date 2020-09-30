Letter: No need for civility in debate

Editor:

Great debate last night. It is so refreshing to see two candidates go at it without the hypocritical civility that we often see in these forums and even more enjoyable to see the “fake righteous indignation” of leftist news outlets at their candidate being “well used.”

President Trump handled himself in his gritty New York City abrasiveness, walking the fine line to keep the debate from tethering into chaos. Bidden was obviously flustered at times though he did manage a few zingers of his own.

Trump noted that the Democrats have been going for the juggler from day one of his Presidency and had no stomach for niceties that normally accompany these “town hall meetings.” Still, although Trump won the battle, Sleepy Joe is probably doing enough to win the war. Trump is going out with his guns blazing, though, and for that I respect him.

I eagerly await the Harris-Pence conflagration as a Bidden presidency will probably devolve into a death watch to see if we will have our first female President.

Kem Kough

Wells

