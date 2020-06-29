Letter: No shortage of help fighting wildfire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Saturday, June 27th a fire started on Rabbit Creek near our house. Flames erupted with force due to dry conditions and winds. The Forest Service, BLM, NDF, and Elko County Fire District personnel worked to control the flames.

A helicopter was dropping water, two planes were dropping retardant, volunteer firefighters and neighbors were helping. Matt Anderson was brush beating, Jim Hill was using a backhoe, Harlan Bellander was driving a water truck; neighbors arrived with hoses and sprinklers.

A huge thank you to everyone ... it takes a community.

Tom and Marilee Kuhl

Lamoille

