Letter: No shortage of help fighting wildfire
Letter: No shortage of help fighting wildfire

Letters mailbox

Editor:

Saturday, June 27th a fire started on Rabbit Creek near our house. Flames erupted with force due to dry conditions and winds. The Forest Service, BLM, NDF, and Elko County Fire District personnel worked to control the flames.

A helicopter was dropping water, two planes were dropping retardant, volunteer firefighters and neighbors were helping. Matt Anderson was brush beating, Jim Hill was using a backhoe, Harlan Bellander was driving a water truck; neighbors arrived with hoses and sprinklers.

A huge thank you to everyone ... it takes a community.

Tom and Marilee Kuhl

Lamoille

