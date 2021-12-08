Letter: Not following Fauci the politician

Editor:

A few days ago Dr. Anthony Fauci stated on TV that he always followed the science. In fact, he bragged "I am science." I wondered which science he actually follows.

He has served for over 40 years, not as a physician but as a politician. From what we've learned he has rarely seen a patient in these four decades. He is not only a politician but a clever bureaucrat. Fauci doesn't follow the science, he follows Joe Biden and his staff. This becomes clear when you study his handling of the pandemic which over time has changed faster than the virus.

Let's look at some of the changes he's made. Just over a year ago in a Healthline interview Fauci stated, "I don't think you'll ever see a mandating of vaccines, particularly for the general public." In fact, at that time he was strongly opposed to any type of coercion saying, "They (the public) have the right to refuse a vaccine. If someone refuses the vaccine in the general public, then there's nothing you can do about it. You cannot force someone to take a vaccine."

However, when Biden moved forward with vaccine mandates, Fauci chimed right in, stating on CBS, "Put aside all of these issues about personal liberties and realize we have a common enemy and the common enemy is the virus." Later he added, "There comes a time when you have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decisions for the greater good of society."

So much for our Constitution! Most confusing in terms of "following the science" is that he quickly and whole-heartedly defended Biden's open door policy on the southern border. He dodged a question about the law which allows the U.S. to deport migrants for public health reasons, stating, "My feeling has always been that focusing on immigrants and expelling them ... is not the solution to an outbreak."

It's obvious that Fauci, just like the President and his minions, ignores the horrendous risk posed to our country by allowing illegal migrants to freely cross the southern border, many that are known to have COVID.

Perhaps you see Dr. Fauci as a highly respected medical doctor that truly follows the science. I see him as a man who follows his boss right or wrong, while ignoring or reversing true scientific procedures.

As someone who hasn't practiced real medicine for years, I for one, would not want him to treat me or anyone in my family. And I don't believe he has the expertise or the authority to tell you or me how best to deal with this pandemic. That decision is made in consultation with our personal physician, not a bureaucrat in Washington D.C.

Duane Hoem

Elko

