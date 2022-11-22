Letter: Not too late to thank a volunteer

Editor:

I am writing this in response to the letter written by Dawn Leyva regarding to the Elko County Fair and the fair board members. First of all, I am horrified that NOTHING has been done to acknowledge her years of service -- 36 years is huge number for a volunteer to return year after year to serve -- especially for a huge event such as our county fair.

For the fair board to just decide to remove Dawn from her position without any type of consideration was a poor move on their part and it definitely shows. Dawn and Rich have given more to the Home Arts Department than anyone else in this community -- not only their time, but materials, donations and drawing in support from their large circle of family and friends.

The loss of having them involved has already started taking its toll -- participation has definitely dropped, the public support has waned and the whole enthusiasm in the building is not as vibrant. Make it a point to visit the Home Arts exhibits this year. I went last year, and it was so sad to see the number of exhibits had dropped by at least 50% in each of the departments. I know how it used to be -- I got roped in as a volunteer judge for many years. It takes a lot of work, encouragement and getting the word out there to make this a success.

I remember acknowledging Alice Goicoechea for her years of service a while back. I had to look at the EDFP archives to look up that number. Twenty-five years and we named the Home Arts building after her. What has our fair board done to acknowledge Dawn?

I don’t want to attack any one member of the fair board because it is up to the board as a whole to rectify this oversight. The names and contact information of our members is under https://www.elkocountynv.net/fair/members.php.

I would like to encourage our community to reach out to them, an email or phone call. I think something should be done to rectify this, even belatedly. And please, not some little plaque ….

Thank you,

Katrinka S. Russell

Elko