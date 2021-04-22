Letter: NSC leader needs commitment to Nevada

Editor:

What sort of message do we send to young Nevadans when all but one of the presidents of our colleges and universities (former Governor Brian Sandoval) are from outside of Nevada? Why does the NSHE Board persist in picking short-term thinkers who have no roots or connections here and who express no long term commitment to our fellow Nevadans?

Having reviewed the finalists for the NSC President vacancy, only one of the candidates seems to me to be even remotely suitable, Dr. Benitez. The other candidates are little more than career bureaucrats who would most likely just be here in Nevada punching a ticket before reaching for their next career ladder rung.

I wish that we could have at least a few good men from Nevada among the finalists. If I were to make the decision myself, I would ask potential candidates about their connections with Nevada, if they would be bringing their families to Nevada and if they would be raising children and grandchildren here alongside our Nevada families? I would want to find a good man who would make a long term commitment to Nevada and who would put down roots here like the rest of us. Current NSC President Bart Patterson has done a great job and his long term commitment to Nevada State College and his fellow Nevadans was brightly displayed during every minute of his tenure.