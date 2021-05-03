Letter: NYTC chief leaving facility in good shape

Editor:
This month Elko resident Greg Thornton is retiring from his post as Superintendent of the Nevada Youth Training Center for the Division of Child and Family Services and I am compelled to write this public letter of thanks for his commitment to serving Nevada’s youth.
Thornton started at the Nevada Youth Training Center in August of 1991 and he has most recently served as its Superintendent, leading the DCFS team on campus to serve some of Nevada’s most vulnerable youth. During Thornton’s years at NYTC, the facility has served more than 5,700 youth and approximately 4,200 were successfully diverted away from future crimes that would have landed them in adult prison. Thornton’s work has literally saved lives – not only of the youth at the facility, but also potential future victims had his interventions not been in place.
During his tenure as Superintendent, he oversaw the facility’s 100th anniversary and has successfully navigated the facility through substantial juvenile justice reform. With a joint emphasis on rehabilitation and accountability, Thornton has placed the success of young people at the center of NYTC’s work. When he took over the facility there were regular whispers of closing NYTC but as he leaves, NYTC now regularly has the highest performance of Nevada juvenile justice youth centers and stands as an example of quality services for this difficult population.
He has done what we hope each and every public servant does; he will be leaving the agency he worked for and the community it serves in a much better place and on a trajectory for future success. For these and many other reasons, Thornton has my sincere personal and professional gratitude.
Ross Armstrong
Administrator
Nevada Division of Child and Family Services