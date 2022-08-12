Letter: Old friends wrong about climate science

Editor:

About ten years ago I was talking to old friends of mine from Elko about climate science. They assured me then that they were FAR more concerned about an imminent ice age than about any phony human caused global warming. Here it is, ten years later, and 2022 will be one of the ten hottest years in the past century, thanks primarily to the forty billion (40,000,000,000) *TONS* of heat trapping CO2 we emit into the atmosphere every single year.

This is not the proper way to look at it. Don't think of 2022 as one of the ten hottest years of the past century. Realize that it will instead be one of the ten COLDEST years of the next century.

And we continue twiddling our thumbs. It is most unfortunate that the capitalist solution to climate change is to simply lie about it, instead of taking any meaningful action.

Paul Yost

Spokane, Washington