Editor:
This letter is in response and support to Mr. Laughlin's thoughts. Today I saw the letter and thought maybe, just maybe, God has created the fire in our county for a reason.
Perhaps just like Mr. Laughlin stated, the BLM does have young blood that hasn't had enough experience with large range management and God said, "Okay, play nice, share it or I will take it away."
I think God's way to developing experienced BLM employees and future employees is by making an opportunity to LEARN and become experienced through action not textbook. That's how the older generation learn through experience.
Old School God. We are all a part of God, All Creatures Great and Small -- Mustang, birds and cattle need the big Elko County Land. Let's all share.
Karen Bauer
Gods Country, Nevada
