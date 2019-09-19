{{featured_button_text}}
Only one way to receive Medicare in Elko

Editor:

A recent news article stated people have two options in receiving Medicare. This is a common misconception. It is important to say that for those of us in Elko County, the article was wrong; we have only the original Medicare available to us.

The Medicare Advantage plans in the article are only available to inhabitants of larger cities like Salt Lake City, Reno and Las Vegas. Confusion often comes from ads seen in Elko, that originate on Salt Lake City or Reno TV stations. Just know that the rural Nevada counties do not have this option.

The original Medicare is available nationwide and does not require a referral to see a specialty provider.

Also, original Medicare does not limit your options by making you stick to an in-network provider. All the glitzy dental/vision/hearing coverage seen on these ads are not offered in Elko County.

To learn more about Medicare coverage, plan to attend the Medicare 101 class offered Monday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Terraces Senior and Active Lifestyle Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive in Elko. For more information, call 775-385-8870.

Medicare in Elko Workgroup

