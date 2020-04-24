Letter: Open letter to Governor Sisolak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An open letter to Governor Sisolak

I’m writing to first say thank you to those on the state level who have worked to help Nevadans during this difficult time. I know you have been called upon to make difficult decisions and to find balance between safety and our economy.

On April 22 you indicated Nevada was in “Phase Zero” and certain criteria needed to be met to move to “Phase I” with strategies to begin opening many businesses. You indicated those criteria must include: a sustainable, downward trajectory of cases and hospitalizations over a 14-day period, adequate healthcare systems and hospital capacity, and the ability to protect vulnerable populations.

Here in Elko, we believe we have already met those standards and that a measured and conscientious reopening of our city and its businesses should begin immediately. I don’t suggest this course lightly, as I consider protecting the health of our community a critical responsibility. However, after careful consideration, I’m convinced this is the correct course of action for our corner of the state.

You spoke of “flattening the curve” for two weeks. This has already occurred in our area. We have had 3 new cases in the last 2 weeks and only 1 in the last week. Prior to that, we had 8-10 in the previous two-week period.