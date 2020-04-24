Letter: Open letter to Governor Sisolak

An open letter to Governor Sisolak
I’m writing to first say thank you to those on the state level who have worked to help Nevadans during this difficult time. I know you have been called upon to make difficult decisions and to find balance between safety and our economy.
On April 22 you indicated Nevada was in “Phase Zero” and certain criteria needed to be met to move to “Phase I” with strategies to begin opening many businesses. You indicated those criteria must include: a sustainable, downward trajectory of cases and hospitalizations over a 14-day period, adequate healthcare systems and hospital capacity, and the ability to protect vulnerable populations.
Here in Elko, we believe we have already met those standards and that a measured and conscientious reopening of our city and its businesses should begin immediately. I don’t suggest this course lightly, as I consider protecting the health of our community a critical responsibility. However, after careful consideration, I’m convinced this is the correct course of action for our corner of the state.
You spoke of “flattening the curve” for two weeks. This has already occurred in our area. We have had 3 new cases in the last 2 weeks and only 1 in the last week. Prior to that, we had 8-10 in the previous two-week period.
You also spoke of keeping our hospital and other medical facilities running smoothly. So far the dedicated health professionals in our area have performed hundreds of tests. They have implemented new protocols and are managing the COVID-19 situation exceptionally well.
We realize that while moving forward with this measured and thoughtful reopening we must continue to make provisions for our most vulnerable citizens, continue with necessary social distancing protocols and other preventative measures. However, I’m excited at the prospect of getting businesses and services back online and pray all of Nevada can follow shortly. I pray for the recovery of those infected and thank you in advance for your support in our endeavor to begin boosting the economy while still protecting our citizens.
Councilwoman
Mandy Simons
Elko City Council
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!