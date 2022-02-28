Letter: Opioid crisis hits home

Editor:

The opioid crisis was just a buzzword until I stood over the cold, lifeless body of my first and greatest love, who died two weeks ago of an opioid overdose at 25 years old.

Nevada as a whole and Elko County, in particular, is in the midst of a drug crisis. While county-specific information is not available, the Nevada Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) program reports that accidental drug overdose deaths among Nevadans increased by 55% from 2019 to 2020. Overdoses among those under 25 years old have increased by nearly three times during that one year.

These numbers are devastating, especially when you humanize this grave situation by thinking of these deaths as sons, mothers, friends, grandchildren, aunts, coworkers, husbands, brothers, loved ones. However, as I sobbed over the body of the boy I loved, my heartbreak was met with anger and resentment.

Fatal overdose is entirely preventable because of Naloxone — the opioid overdose antidote — and because of Good Samaritan Laws.

In all communities in Nevada, Naloxone is available FOR FREE, without a prescription, through the OD2A program. Given that more than half of overdoses occur with a bystander present, training for Naloxone use and access to Naloxone, quite literally, is the difference between life and death.

Moreover, in 2015, Nevada adopted the Good Samaritan Overdose law, which prevents punitive actions against any person who calls 911 to assist someone who may be overdosing on opiates. This law also provides immunity to persons seeking medical treatment for an opioid overdose for themselves or someone else.

The night my sweet first loved overdosed, he was with at least four bystanders, who delayed medical treatment for upwards of twenty minutes, likely for fear of punishment for their own drug use and paraphernalia.

Today, I call for increased awareness of resources and legal protections, increased availability of and access to Narcan, and increased funding for user-friendly and easily-scalable education and training programs. I implore you all to consider this harm-reduction approach as the only way to ensure — with 100% certainty — that you will not one day be in my shoes.

Colleen Fitzgerald

Deeth

