Letter: Opposed to ATV trail near Wells

Editor:

The Elko Daily Press printed an article February 17, 2021 that Elko County seeks grant for trails study. Land owners in the Wood Hills are not supportive and I want to share a different viewpoint than in your article.

The Wood Hills area in Elko county is a fragile and quiet environment. In the summer it is quite dry and dusty. This is home to many land owners, herds of wild horses, bobcats, mountain lions, antelope herds and periodically some elk, and is outside the City of Wells jurisdiction. As a land owner, I purchased this land (over two decades ago) due to its remoteness, its quiet and its natural beauty.

I am writing to let you know that I am absolutely against the City of Wells seeking to develop this land to build and market an ATV trail, amusement park, for the gain of one or two individuals (who do not reside in Wood Hills) for the following reasons:

1. This ATV trail will not bring in incremental money/jobs to City of Wells, as those who bring ATVs to ride will have their own toy haulers, trailers and bring their own food. They will be able to camp on BLM land and don't need the City of Wells for anything other than gas.

2. Landowners have aided the economy of Wells.